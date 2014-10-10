“Electricals Retailing in Romania Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Romania retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Romania electricals industry.

The electricals sector has registered strong growth over the last five years and sales are forecast to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% between 2017 and 2022, increasing from RON14 billion in 2017 to RON24.7 billion by 2022. The growth will be driven by growth in private consumption due to rising wages, changing consumer lifestyles, and product innovations by retailers.

Scope

– The electricals sector has registered strong growth over the last five years.

– Specialist retailers remain the dominant channel, they are ceding ground to the online channel.

– The top three retailers in the sector, Alex, eMAG, and Flanco, are local retailers operating in the country.

Companies Mentioned:

Altex

eMAG

Flanco

Dedeman

Kaufland

Carrefour

Germanos

Cel.ro

Lidl

Auchan

