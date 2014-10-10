“Clothing and footwear Retailing in Romania, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Romania retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Romania clothing and footwear industry.

The clothing & footwear sector is the fourth largest in terms of value sales, which reached RON18.6 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2017-2022 to reach RON26 billion by 2022. Specialist retailers commanded the largest share of clothing & footwear sales in Romania, having accounted for 79.2% of the overall sector sales in 2017. However, they are projected to cede ground to the online channel, which is the fastest-growing channel in this sector.

– Specialists is the largest channel; however, online produces the fastest growth

– International retailers dominate the market

– The clothing & footwear sector in Romania is dominated by international retailers.

Companies Mentioned:

H&M

Zara (Franchise)

C&A

Bershka(Franchise)

Deichmann

Intersport

Peek &Cloppenburg

CCC (Franchise)

Koton

Bata

