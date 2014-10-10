“PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Report – Chile”, identifies the potentials of Chile as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.
Four major regions in Chile generate around 73.4% of the country’s GDP and comprise of 66% of the country’s population.
– Chile ranked 31st out of 136 nations in the GCRI Q2 2017. The country’s score is in the low risk nations band (between 30 and 40).
– The Chilean government earmarked US$28.0 bn for investment in new infrastructure projects by 2021
– FDI inflows as well as value of Greenfield investments fell in Chile in 2016 as compared to the previous year
Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.
– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations
– Along with providing the country’s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.
– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies’ presence in these areas.
