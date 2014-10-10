“Health & Beauty Retailing in France, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to France retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing France health and beauty industry.

The French beauty market is highly penetrated and popular due to the high quality and the availability of a wide product range. Consumers prefer the label ‘Made in France’, which speaks of quality in cosmetics and personal care products. Besides the growth of beauty products, the aging population favor sales of health care products.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Scope

– France retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2017-2022

– Value for money, quality, and health drive sales

– Shift to lower priced products changes spending trends

– Innovation and an aging population drive health & wellness market

– Drugstores and e-commerce sales rise due to price-driven offers

– Online sales to register steady penetration growth through 2022

– Carrefour and Giphar are the market leaders, but market is fragmented

– Sephora is the only premium retailer in the top 10 players.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on health and beauty sector in France retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in health and beauty category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the health and beauty market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the health and beauty market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in France retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

Giphar

E.Leclerc

Intermarché

Nocibe

Krys

Marionnaud

Sephora

Auchan

Optic 2000

