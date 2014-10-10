“Food & Grocery Retailing in France, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to France retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing France food & grocery industry.

The food & grocery sector in France is dominated by three retailers: Carrefour, E.Leclerc, and Intermarché, whose combined market share accounted for nearly one-third of total sector sales in 2017. Although hypermarkets and large discounters dominate the market, convenience stores and online retail are forecast to register high growth, as consumers shift their spending to more convenient methods that fit their lifestyles.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Carrefour

E.Leclerc

Intermarche

Auchan

Super U

Casino

Lidl

Simply Market

Cora

Aldi

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector.

Scope

– France retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2017-2022

– Food & grocery sector to produce strongest retail growth

– Changing shopping habits shift growth to online and convenience formats

– E-commerce registers strong growth, although is still less penetrated than other sectors

– Carrefour, E. Leclerc, and Intermarché are the leading players in the market

– Simply Market registers the highest growth with an affordable range of fresh foods.

Key Leading Table of Contents

Key Findings

The State of the Nation

The State of Retail

Food & grocery

Definitions

Methodology

