Cold therapy is also known as cryotherapy. It works by reducing blood flow to a particular area, which can significantly reduce inflammation and swelling that causes pain, especially around a joint or a tendon. Cold therapy temporarily reduces nerve activity, and relieves pain. Cold therapy should be used at a time to prevent nerve, tissue, and skin damage. These products include creams, gels, ointments, sprays, cold packs, rolls, cooling towels, motorized and non-motorized devices.

The cold pain therapy market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising sports injuries and increasing emphasis on exercise & gym activities in order to maintain health. Availability of several products for pain relief in the market and self-care trend are other factors driving the growth of the market. Emerging countries are lucrative market for cold pain therapy, due to growing awareness among consumers owing to promotional marketing strategies, aging population sensitive to traumatic injuries, and supportive initiative of the government are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Top Players:

1.Medline Industries, Inc.

2. Unexo Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

3. 3M

4. Pfizer Inc.

5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

6. ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7. Össur Corporate

8. Breg, Inc.

9. Sanofi

10. Performance Health

The global cold pain therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, and application. The product segment includes OTC products, and prescription products. The segment of OTC products is further classified into pharmaceuticals products and medical devices. The prescription products market is further segmented as, motorized devices, and non-motorized devices. Based on application, the market is classified as, musculoskeletal disorders, sports medicine, post-trauma therapy and, post-operative therapy.

The cold pain therapy market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cold pain therapy market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall cold pain therapy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cold pain therapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The cold pain therapy market report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America held largest share of the global cold pain therapy market owing to extensive usage of these products, rising health consciousness of people, and government initiatives about health awareness. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to, increasing popularity for cold pain therapy among aged women, increase in the number of injuries caused during sports activities, rise in emphasis on exercise & gym activities to maintain health, and increasing adoption of analgesic patches and self-care.

