The Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market is valued at USD 4.64 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 19.55 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 22.81% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. There is a thin line differentiating the predictive and prescriptive analytics. Predictive analytics assists in forecasting the data and predict what can happen in the future, whereas, perspective analytics helps analyze the data and tell us what to do next. Hence, while a predictive analytics model might tell a politician that there are around 4000 seats in a constitution and the number of seats needed to capture to win the election, prescriptive analytics would inform the politician as to how best a strategy can be designed to win the elections.

The major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are –

Salesforce

SAS Institute

IBM

SAP AG

Oracle

Angoss Software

Teradata

Microsoft

Accenture

Big data explosion has rapidly become a pivotal tool for the business intelligence sector. This powerful data stream is building the momentum and magnitude for the predictive and prescriptive analytics market. This platform helps swiftness of diverse data, combining with big data, and utilizing better models and business outcomes of leading healthcare organizations. It improves quick-decision, profits, measures social media influence and tries to avert scams and frauds, through the application of advanced analytics and decision optimization. Every day, quintillion bytes of files are created for authentication and to examine future trends of the market. Many organizations implement predictive and prescriptive analytics for data validation, to increase data accessibility, reduce the cost to providers, and individual risk for payers, etc.

However, cost-effective IT solutions are still not available, which is a big limitation to this market.

The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market has the maximum demand in end-user industries (defense and aerospace sector, intelligence organizations, agriculture, retail sector, educational organizations, healthcare, transportation and logistics, BFSI sector, and others). The market is also segmented by geography into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. This market is still untapped in the regions of APAC and the Middle East and Africa.

The report includes a competitive assessment regarding an overview of the market players, profiles, products and services, business strategies, recent developments and innovation, market landscape, future trends and forecasts, and mergers & acquisitions.

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.