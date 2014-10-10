Market Insights

The Europe LiDAR market was estimated at USD 0.47 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 0.892 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period 2017-2022. The major driving forces for the LiDAR market include increasing use of drones for multiple applications, potential in delivery and automation sectors leading organizations to invest in drone research, encouragement from the government sector in automation and adoption of LiDAR in various government sector activities like flood relief and management.

The major companies dominating this market for their products, services, and continuous product developments are:

SICK AG

Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd.

Velodyne LiDAR

Quanergy

Phoenix Aerial Systems

3D Laser Mapping

Quantum Spatial

Airborne Imaging Inc.

Avent LiDAR Technology

Faro Technology

GeoDigital

Leica GeoSystems AG

Market Dynamics

Miniaturization of hardware components means that the technology can now be adapted to new applications, even when it is airborne. The growth in research and development of self-driven cars in automotive sector beckons increasing use of LiDAR. Also, the growth of 3D printing market and increasing demand for 3D printed images are driving the market. The market is constrained by the relatively high cost of equipment and surveying applications, unawareness and lack of education when it comes to technology and the development of new and better structure from motion (SFM) technology as a competitor.

Europe has a very well developed manufacturing sector, especially automotives, and is expanding into software pretty fast. European governments are considered one of the best in the world in relation to holistic development, and are investing in aerial LiDAR development technology aggressively. The UK government has been collecting LiDAR data for the past 17 years and has made it available to the public. Netherlands and Spain have similar open data scans of their respective countries presented in 3D visual representations.

Market Segmentation

The LiDAR market is segmented by technology (rayleigh, mie, raman, and fluorescence); by application (airborne, terrestrial, mobile, and short range); by component (GPS, data storage and management, inertial navigation systems, laser scanner); and by end-user application (civil engineering, archeology, mining & forestry, military, corridor mapping and topographical survey).

Competitive Environment

The report includes competitive assessment of market players, profiles, products and services, business strategies, recent developments and innovation, market landscape, future trends and forecasts, and mergers & acquisitions.

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the Europe LiDAR market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the Europe LiDAR market on both global and regional scales.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights into the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights into the major countries/regions in which this industry is growing and identifying the regions which are still untapped.

