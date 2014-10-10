The global smart highway market is projected to reach USD 45.80 billion by the end of 2022 from USD 16.84 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 18.15% during the forecast period 2017-2022. Smart highways implement sophisticated technologies to avoid undesirable highway causalities and to ensure a manageable and sustainable flow of traffic. Sustainability, perception, and safety are the key concepts under smart highway market. The need for better and sustainable highways along with the demand for safer, reliable, lesser pollution and lesser traffic congestion are driving the market effectively.

Some of the notable market players include:

Alcatel Lucent

Cisco systems Inc

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Indra

International Business Machine (IBM)

Kapsch AG

LG CNS

Schneider Electric.

Siemens AG

Xerox Corporation

Innovative technologies to avoid discomfort caused to the transport management enterprises also serves as a key driver for the growth of this market. With the growing demand for smart cars, the need for smart roads/highways is also a critical reason for the market’s growth. However, underdeveloped infrastructure, lack of appropriate technical knowledge and training for the use and implementation of these technologies and unwillingness to adopt new ways of highway transportation are constraining the market. On a positive side, the deployment of advanced technologies, huge investment by organizations in infrastructure developments and various government initiatives like funding and decreased law enforcements for easy deployment of the technologies may be seen as the key opportunities of Global Smart Highway market.

In this report, the global smart highway market is segmented in terms of technology, display, services, deployments and geography. Smart transportation management systems, smart traffic management systems, intelligent communication systems and intelligent monitoring systems are the technological segments for this market. The types of displays include variable message signs, digital signage, and others. The services segment can be further classified into consultancy service, maintenance and operation service and managed service. The different types of deployments include on-premise and on-demand

Key Deliverables of the Study

Market definition global smart highway market along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.

Market analysis for the global smart highway market, with region specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global smart highway market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

