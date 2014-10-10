This report studies the global Bioinformatics Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Bioinformatics Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

BGI (China)

NeoGenomics (US)

PerkinElmer (US)

CD Genomics (US)

Macrogen (South Korea)

QIAGEN (Germany)

GENEWIZ (US)

Source BioScience (UK)

Microsynth (Switzerland)

MedGenome (India)

Fios Genomics (UK)

BaseClear (Netherlands)





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis

Drug Discovery Services

Differential Gene Expression Analysis

Database and Management Services

Others





Market segment by Application, Bioinformatics Services can be split into

Genomics

Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Bioinformatics Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioinformatics Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Bioinformatics Services Manufacturers

Bioinformatics Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bioinformatics Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\\\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Bioinformatics Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

CChapter One: Industry Overview of Bioinformatics Services

1.1 Bioinformatics Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Bioinformatics Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Bioinformatics Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Sequencing Services

1.3.2 Data Analysis

1.3.3 Drug Discovery Services

1.3.4 Differential Gene Expression Analysis

1.3.5 Database and Management Services

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Bioinformatics Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Genomics

1.4.2 Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

1.4.3 Proteomics

1.4.4 Transcriptomics

1.4.5 Metabolomics

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global Bioinformatics Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Bioinformatics Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Illumina (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 BGI (China)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 NeoGenomics (US)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 PerkinElmer (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 CD Genomics (US)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Macrogen (South Korea)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 QIAGEN (Germany)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 GENEWIZ (US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Bioinformatics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Source BioScience (UK)

3.12 Microsynth (Switzerland)

3.13 MedGenome (India)

3.14 Fios Genomics (UK)

3.15 BaseClear (Netherlands)

Chapter Four: Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Bioinformatics Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Bioinformatics Services

Chapter Five: United States Bioinformatics Services Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Bioinformatics Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Bioinformatics Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Bioinformatics Services Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Bioinformatics Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Bioinformatics Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Bioinformatics Services Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Bioinformatics Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Bioinformatics Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Bioinformatics Services Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Bioinformatics Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Bioinformatics Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Bioinformatics Services Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Bioinformatics Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Bioinformatics Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Bioinformatics Services Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Bioinformatics Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Bioinformatics Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Bioinformatics Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Bioinformatics Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Bioinformatics Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Bioinformatics Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Bioinformatics Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Bioinformatics Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Bioinformatics Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Bioinformatics Services Market Opportunities

12.2 Bioinformatics Services Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Bioinformatics Services Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Bioinformatics Services Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

