This report studies the global Public Cloud market, analyzes and researches the Public Cloud development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2127075

CloudByte

CloudFounders

Cloudian

Egnyte

ETegro

EVault

Intequus

NuCloud

ServerWare

Silicon

SwiftStack





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

The Standard Model

Hybrid Clouds





Market segment by Application, Public Cloud can be split into

Servers

Data Storage

Internet





If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-public-cloud-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Public Cloud

1.1 Public Cloud Market Overview

1.1.1 Public Cloud Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Public Cloud Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Public Cloud Market by Type

1.3.1 The Standard Model

1.3.2 Hybrid Clouds

1.4 Public Cloud Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Servers

1.4.2 Data Storage

1.4.3 Internet

n

Chapter Two: Global Public Cloud Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Public Cloud Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CloudByte

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 CloudFounders

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Cloudian

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Egnyte

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 ETegro

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 EVault

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Intequus

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 NuCloud

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 ServerWare

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Silicon

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Public Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 SwiftStack

n

Chapter Four: Global Public Cloud Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Public Cloud in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Public Cloud

n

Chapter Five: United States Public Cloud Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Public Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Public Cloud Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: EU Public Cloud Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Public Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Public Cloud Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: Japan Public Cloud Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Public Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Public Cloud Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: China Public Cloud Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Public Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Public Cloud Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: India Public Cloud Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Public Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Public Cloud Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Public Cloud Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Public Cloud Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Public Cloud Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Public Cloud Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Public Cloud Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Public Cloud Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Public Cloud Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Public Cloud Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Public Cloud Market Dynamics

12.1 Public Cloud Market Opportunities

12.2 Public Cloud Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Public Cloud Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Public Cloud Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2127075

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155