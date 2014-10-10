This report studies the global Nanotechnology market, analyzes and researches the Nanotechnology development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Nanosys, Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

ZyvexCorporation

Acusphere, Inc.

Bruker Nano GmbH

Unidym, Inc. (subsidiary of WisePower Co.)

Ablynx

Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc.

SouthWestNanoTechnologies, Inc.

PEN, Inc





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Nanomaterials

Nanotools

Nanodevices





Market segment by Application, Nanotechnology can be split into

Energy

Biomedical

Cosmetics

Food

Agriculture

Defense

Other





Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Nanotechnology

1.1 Nanotechnology Market Overview

1.1.1 Nanotechnology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Nanotechnology Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Nanotechnology Market by Type

1.3.1 Nanomaterials

1.3.2 Nanotools

1.3.3 Nanodevices

1.4 Nanotechnology Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Energy

1.4.2 Biomedical

1.4.3 Cosmetics

1.4.4 Food

1.4.5 Agriculture

1.4.6 Defense

1.4.7 Other

Chapter Two: Global Nanotechnology Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Nanotechnology Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Nanosys, Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Nanophase Technologies Corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 ZyvexCorporation

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Acusphere, Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Bruker Nano GmbH

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Unidym, Inc. (subsidiary of WisePower Co.)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Ablynx

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 SouthWestNanoTechnologies, Inc.

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Nanotechnology Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 PEN, Inc

Chapter Four: Global Nanotechnology Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Nanotechnology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Nanotechnology in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Nanotechnology

Chapter Five: United States Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Nanotechnology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Nanotechnology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: EU Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Nanotechnology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Nanotechnology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: Japan Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Nanotechnology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Nanotechnology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: China Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Nanotechnology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Nanotechnology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: India Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Nanotechnology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Nanotechnology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Nanotechnology Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Nanotechnology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Nanotechnology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Nanotechnology Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Nanotechnology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Nanotechnology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Nanotechnology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Nanotechnology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Nanotechnology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Nanotechnology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Nanotechnology Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Nanotechnology Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Nanotechnology Market Dynamics

12.1 Nanotechnology Market Opportunities

12.2 Nanotechnology Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Nanotechnology Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Nanotechnology Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

