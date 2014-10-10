The Global Data Center Racks Market is valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3.79 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.Growing demand for data center operations and increasing investments in data centers has led to robust growth in Data Center Rack Market.

Data explosion and growing adoption of cloud based services by the end users has facilitated the need for data center facilities across the globe. However, ageing technology, limited infrastructure and high cost of facilities often act as a key impediment to such growth.

Some of the major players mentioned in the report are Schneider Electric, Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Eaton Corp., and Rittal Corp.

Data Center racks support the IT and networking equipment’s such as servers, switches, routers, and other network equipment in Data Center facility. Rack architecture divides the Data Center into different rack units, wherein each rack can be managed independently without affecting the entire row of servers. The racks solutions are premeditated to support multiple servers in a sheltered environment. Continuous initiatives by the vendors towards product innovation such as remote monitoring systems into racks, provision for cooling, cable management, connectivity and power management has surge the demand for Data Center Rack market, globally.

In 2014, North America accounted for the largest share (39.60%) of the Global Data Center Rack Market, followed by Europe. Growing popularity of high density Data Centers and need to reduce the power consumption of the Data Center infrastructure are key factors contributing to such growth of Data Center Rack Market in North America. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with 13.12% CAGR over the forecast period, owing to high technological adoption rates and increasing number of new data center in the region.

Emerging economies such as India and China will further drive the data center rack market on account of increasing investments in banking, insurance, telecom and the government sector requiring new data centers to support development-related projects in the region.

Declining rack prices and high capital investment in the data centers rack solutions and growing trend of tailored racks will open new gateway of opportunities for the market players across the globe.

