The Asia Pacific Cyber security of cars market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 60.75% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. With the market for connected vehicles expected to reach $54 billion by 2020 in the region, the market for cyber security in Asia Pacific is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

The automotive equipped with in-vehicle infotainment and improved wireless- network systems has boosted the sales of the connected cars in China, thereby, driving the overall Asia-Pacific cyber security market. With the expansion of the connected car market along with the development of infrastructure in connectivity, the network for cyber security in the connected cars is expected to develop extensively.

The cyber security market for cars in Asia Pacific region, is primarily driven by the increased use of the web services along with the increased demand of connected cyber security solutions in a vehicle. Automotive cyber security is a comprehensive set of technologies, solutions, services, and risk management approaches to protect the vehicle and users’ personal and professional data from cyber-crimes. With the concept of connected vehicles getting more importance in the automotive industry, the vehicle becomes vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Car connectivity provides the provision for new features such as point of interest navigation, music and video streaming and also remote control of the vehicle in products like that of GM’s OnStar and BMWs Connected Drive. The growing demand for connected devices in the field of automotive safety and driver assistance systems, would help the market to grow inorganically in the forecast period. The growing demand for connected vehicles in the region would significantly drive the growth of the cyber-security market.

Motives for cyber threat for connected cars could include theft of the vehicle, hacking of the driver assistance and safety systems, burglary, etc. The attacker can take advantage of a vulnerability in the vehicle’s infotainment system or exploit the telematics system and wirelessly take control of the vehicle. The hacker can also take control of the safety critical systems like the ABS and Engine Electronic Control Units (ECUs).The connectivity solutions developed by the service providers such as the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity platform becomes vulnerable to malware and cyber-attacks. Extensive research in the malware detection system, improved integrated software in the connected cars ecosystem would improve in the growth of the market. However effective integration into connected cars devices, can form the bottlenecks in this market. Cisco, Verizon, Arilou are some of the leaders in the market.

