The Global Wireless Healthcare market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. IT and automation have grown in a big way in the last few years and have helped various other sectors also with its innovations. Recently, both of these technologies have entered the healthcare market together in the form of wireless healthcare market. This has shown the patients and the people associated in the healthcare sector a glimpse of the future and how the healthcare in the future will be.

The healthcare industry currently requires the patients to come to the doctors and get their check-up done regularly to find out if there is any problem or not. Wireless Healthcare System will help the doctors handle their patients remotely. It will help the hospitals to discharge patients faster and can still get information about the patient when discharged. In this technology the patients will be having various types of sensors depending on their condition like heart monitors, electromyogram sensor, electroencephalogram sensors, blood monitors, etc. attached. The sensors attached will be collecting various data from the patient at regular intervals. The data will be connected to the hospitals servers and records by wireless personal or body networks. This will be sent by internet and will be responsible for data sharing and also data retrieval. Once the data has been uploaded on the medical records of the hospital, the doctor will be able to understand the condition of the patient and will be able to make decisions and send instructions back to the patient. The ageing of the population is becoming a problem in many regions of the world and healthcare systems are getting overloaded by the sheer volume they are handling every day. This wireless healthcare system will help the present healthcare system to handle more patients efficiently.

DRIVERS

The wireless healthcare market is going be in demand in the near future as this system will help ease the burden of visiting hospitals and medical centers and also, one can with chronic health issues can get regular checkups done without having to worry about visiting the doctor in person.

The upcoming new technologically forward sensors and apps can help a great deal in the functioning of this system.

RESTRAINTS

The market restraints for the wireless healthcare market would be the high level of energy consumed by these very devices, the cost, security and privacy issues associated with the same.

WHAT THE REPORT OFFERS

Global Wireless Healthcare Market Overview with information on drivers and restraints

Wireless Healthcare Market Analysis and its applications in the industry

Identification of factors responsible for changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on global and regional scale

Extensively researched competitive landscape with profiles of major companies along with their market shares

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

