The global Near IR Cameras market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Near IR Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Near IR Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Near IR Cameras in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Near IR Cameras manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JAI

FLIR Systems

Allied Vision Technologies

IDS Imaging Development Systems

Basler

HORIBA Scientific

Lumenera

QImaging

Xenics

Photonfocus

Infrared Cameras

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

CCD NIR Cameras

CMOS NIR Cameras

Others

Segment by Application

Industry

Measurement & Detection

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Near IR Cameras

1.1 Definition of Near IR Cameras

1.2 Near IR Cameras Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Near IR Cameras Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 CCD NIR Cameras

1.2.3 CMOS NIR Cameras

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Near IR Cameras Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Near IR Cameras Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Measurement & Detection

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Near IR Cameras Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Near IR Cameras Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Near IR Cameras Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Near IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Near IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Near IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Near IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Near IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Near IR Cameras Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Near IR Cameras

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Near IR Cameras

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Near IR Cameras

Continued….

