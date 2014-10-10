The global Beverages Processing Equipments market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beverages Processing Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beverages Processing Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Beverages Processing Equipments in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Beverages Processing Equipments manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GEA Group AG

Krones AG

Alfa Laval AB

KHS GmbH

Tetra Pak International S.A

Pentair Plc

Bucher Industries AG

HRS Process Systems Ltd

SPX FLOW Inc

PHD, Inc

Advanced Composite Industries

Armo Manufacturing Inc

Factory Automation Corporation

Briggs of Burton PLC

JBT Corporation

Praj Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Brewery

Carbo-coolers

Filtration Systems

Heat Exchangers

Blenders & Mixers

Pumps

Others

Segment by Application

Dairy

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Beverages Processing Equipments

1.1 Definition of Beverages Processing Equipments

1.2 Beverages Processing Equipments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Beverages Processing Equipments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Brewery

1.2.3 Carbo-coolers

1.2.4 Filtration Systems

1.2.5 Heat Exchangers

1.2.6 Blenders & Mixers

1.2.7 Pumps

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Beverages Processing Equipments Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Beverages Processing Equipments Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Dairy

1.3.3 Alcoholic Beverages

1.3.4 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

1.4 Global Beverages Processing Equipments Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Beverages Processing Equipments Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Beverages Processing Equipments Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Beverages Processing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Beverages Processing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Beverages Processing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Beverages Processing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Beverages Processing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Beverages Processing Equipments Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Continued….

