Top Key Players User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

Rapid7

Exabeam

Sqrrl Data

Splunk,

Securonix

Varonis Systems

Bay Dynamics

Bottomline Technologies

E8 Security

Gurucul

A product that uses advanced algorithms and incorporates machine learning capabilities to track, collect, and analyze behavior of users as well as entities that include employees of an organization, third party contractors or outsiders connected to the network or any other server, device & application that is connected to the network. The core capabilities of machine learning systems are now being used to great effect for enterprise security applications. It is expected that User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) tools that act as perfect supplements to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) programs will become the major trends in the coming years ahead.

Growing vulnerability of the IT perimeter defenses of large organizations and their porous nature drive the use of UEBA tools by large organizations for security purposes, whereas reasons such as randomness in the results obtained and no defined solution for a particular attack act as deterrents to growth of this market. The continuous rise in the machine learning technology will bring new opportunities in the for UEBA players in the market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

