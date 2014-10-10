Global regtech market was valued US$ 2.45 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 12.43 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.51 % during a forecast period.

RegTech is a tool to develop efficiency and effectiveness. Regtech generally to include any technology or software created to address regulatory challenges and help companies understand regulatory requirements and stay compliant.

Increased cost of compliance, regulatory sandbox approach, and lower entry barriers for Saas-based offerings are boosting the global regtech market growth. Application of AI, machine learning, and blockchain to offer new efficiencies in compliance is expected to provide good opportunities for market growth. However, the high cost of software and lack of knowledge regarding the software deliverables are limiting the growth of the regtech market.

The challenging factors of the global regtech market are cybersecurity and privacy, and lack of data standardization.

The risk & compliance management application is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Risk management has become essential for seamless business functioning. Enterprises with an improper implementation of risk management programs are responsible for risks such as paying large amounts in drawbacks for not conforming to regulatory requirements.

Large enterprises segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, as most publicly traded companies are forced to adopt regulatory programs. Moreover, as rules and regulations keep varying as per industry and region, keeping a check on all the processes manually does not remain feasible.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of regtech solutions by the North American financial institutions to reduce compliance cost by leveraging advanced technologies. North America constitutes of advanced economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly developed in terms of technology and its application deployments.

Some of the key players in the global regtech market are Abside Smart Financial Technologies, Accuity, Actico, Alto Advisory, Broadridge, Compendor, Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS), Deloitte, Eastnets, Fenergo, IBM, Infrasoft Technologies, Jumio, Lombard Risk, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Metricstream, Nasdaq Bwise, Nice Actimize, PWC, Rimes Technologies, Sai Global, Sysnet Global Solutions, Thomson Reuters, Trulioo, and Wolters Kluwer.

Scope of the Global RegTech Market

Global RegTech Market by Application

Compliance & Risk Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Reporting

Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Global RegTech Market by Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global RegTech Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global RegTech Market

Abside Smart Financial Technologies

Accuity

Actico

Alto Advisory

Broadridge

Compendor

Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS)

Deloitte

Eastnets

Fenergo

IBM

Infrasoft Technologies

Jumio

Lombard Risk

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Metricstream

Nasdaq Bwise

Nice Actimize

PWC

Rimes Technologies

Sai Global

Sysnet Global Solutions

Thomson Reuters

Trulioo

Wolters Kluwer

