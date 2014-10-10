The Pea Protein Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Pea Protein market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Pea protein is obtained from green and yellow split peas and is mostly used to make protein powder. It often serves as a base in packaged foods like veggie burgers, vegan mayo, and even replaces dairy in some ice creams and milk. Pea protein is an excellent source of iron. It is added in food products such as smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content and is also a great fit for almost any diet since it’s naturally vegan and hypoallergenic. Pea protein contains nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot create.

The pea protein market is growing at a significant rate owing to factors such as enhanced health consciousness, multiple health benefits, and increased demand for meat protein alternatives. In addition, factors, such as the trend of living using pea protein in various products, consistent increase in food & beverages industries, raised demand for organic-based foods, and innovations in protein-based products, have supplemented the global pea protein market growth. The growing number of consumers searching for simpler labels, great taste, and alternative protein sources to solve personalized nutrition choices which in turn may accelerate pea protein market growth. However, the availability of substitute proteins and low consumer awareness about the pea protein-based products may restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Pea Protein market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The global pea protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. On the basis of type the global pea protein market is segmented into pea protein isolates, pea protein concentrates, and textured pea protein. The pea protein market on the basis of the form is classified into dry and liquid. On the basis of application, the pea protein market is classified into dietary supplements, bakery & confectionery goods, meat alternatives, beverages, and others.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Pea Protein industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

