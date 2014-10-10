Global Home Healthcare Devices Market size was valued at US$ 219.8 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 412.3 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 8.18 % during a forecast period.

Home healthcare is a growing sustainable option being chosen by patients owing to growing healthcare costs and the increasing geriatric population. Home healthcare provides a wide range of services containing physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and skilled nursing. Home healthcare is providing digitization of data, which is made services simpler for patients to contact physicians & clinicians and gain an accurate diagnosis from the comforts of their home.

Continuous technology development by various companies operating in the global home healthcare devices is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, companies offering home healthcare devices are adopting a strategy by growing collaboration and launching a new type of home healthcare devices in order to provide the developing & unmet demand amongst customers. However, some factors that are expected to hinder the growth of global home healthcare devices market contain high cost of devices, and insufficient insurance coverage.

The therapeutics devices are the highest growing segment in device type, which includes insulin, nebulizers and ventilators devices. Therapeutics is the branch of medicine, which deals specifically with the treatment of disease. Infusion therapy is expected to gain market share during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for enteral & parenteral nutrition. Infusion therapy includes the administration of medication through a needle & catheter. Infusion therapy is prescribed when a patient’s situation is not so simple, that it cannot be treated effectively through oral medications.

North America is expected to grow at the highest revenue in the global home healthcare devices market, owing to the high technological advancement & medical infrastructure, and high disposable income in the North America region. Furthermore, key players operating in North America are offering expanded home healthcare devices in order to provide the huge customer base. The Asia Pacific is growing significantly over the forecast period, because of the driven economy, rising populace and expanding rates of constant diseases. Moreover, high accessibility to prepared work is also expected to rise the development of the global home healthcare devices market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global home healthcare devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in home healthcare devices market.

The Scope of Global Home Healthcare Devices Market:

Global Home Healthcare Devices Market, By Device Type:

Diagnostics & Monitoring Home Healthcare Devices

Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

Home Mobility Assist Devices

Medical Supplies

Others

Global Home Healthcare Devices Market, By Services:

Rehabilitation services

Tele-health & Tele-medicine services

Infusion Therapy

Respiratory Services

Others

Global Home Healthcare Devices Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline Channel

Online Sales

Global Home Healthcare Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

High

Global Home Healthcare Devices Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Home Healthcare Devices Market:

Zimmer Biomet

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Stryker

Medtronic

Drive Medical

Permobil

AirSep

Handicare International

TiLite

Merck & Co.

3M Health Care

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Phillips Healthcare

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Table of Contents

Home Healthcare Devices Market: 2019-2026 Industry Research and Analysis Report

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary : Global Home Healthcare Devices Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market Volume (Units)

Chapter 4. Market Overview

Chapter 5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter 6. Global Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

Chapter 7. Global Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Device Type

Chapter 8. Global Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Services

Chapter 9. Global Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 10. Global Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End User

Chapter 11. Global Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 12. North America Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 13. Europe Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 14. Asia Pacific Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 15. Middle East & Africa Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 16. South America Home Healthcare Devices Market Analysis

Chapter 17. Company Profiles

Chapter 18. Primary Key Insights

