Advances in smart bathroom technologies are directly proportional to growing mindfulness in water and energy conservation. Additionally, breakthroughs in smart home developments coupled with massive rise in infrastructure development projects both at commercial and residential spheres are likely to amplify growth smart bathroom market, opines Adroit Market Research (AMR) in its recently added business intelligence report titled, ‘Global Smart Bathroom Market Dynamics, Application Share, Growth, Vendor Competition, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025’ recently pinned in its burgeoning online data archive.

Kohler Advances in Connected Smart Bathroom Experience with its Recent Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet

Innovations are brisk in smart bathroom market. In its recent venture in the space, Kohler has revved up its smart technology offerings with its flagship, Numi 2.0 Intelligent toilet. Besides this the company is also lining up other smart bathroom accessories, all of which were displayed at this year’s CES 2019 exhibition. The recent technology manifested in advanced voice control technology to ensure absolute connectivity even in bathrooms.

The products are in pipeline status and will soon be made available in the coming months, concluded one of the company’s spokespersons. Kohler’s next generation smart bathroom that is designed to work in sync with Kohler Connect for Android and iOS devices. The development is aiming to suit smart home technology, which is a fast developing industry. Advances in smart home technology, taking leaps globally, inclusive of emerging countries are poised to offer palpable fillip to the global smart bathroom market in the years to come.

This smart toilet from Kohler, Numi 2.0 toilet works in sync with Google Assistant and Alexa to enable connected bathroom experience. Features such as personalized cleansing and drying experience along with a seat heater and other accessories are likely to induce multiple growth opportunities in smart bathroom market in the coming years. This new addition is a better version of Kohler’s previous smart bathroom offerings, Numi. Its connected lighting technology specially designed for holistic bathroom experience is offered under the brand, Veil Lighted Collection and work sin complete collaboration with other bathroom accessories to enable to render personalized bathroom experience. Its unique shower system, DTV+ combines various presets such as lighting water and steam besides governing and monitoring water consumption.

Industry Veterans Push Boundaries in Smart Showering Resonating with Water Conservation

Further in the realm of smart bathroom experience, U by Moen smart shower is witnessing further developments with Alexa integration. AT the CES, 2019, U by Moen has affirmed inclusion of WiFi enabled shower system powered by Alexa to enhance daily bathroom experience with advanced mindfulness in water usage. Pressing needs for water conservation and relentless progress in technological developments are heralding inclusion of voice assistants for an ultimate controlled showering experience. These aforementioned developments are likely to propel growth in smart bathroom market in the forthcoming years.

The report is a detailed overview of recent developments and trends in smart bathroom market. Aimed at equipping readers with optimum understanding on market growth trajectory, this research report sheds light on market overview, comprising definition and dynamics, followed by market segmentation on the basis of which smart bathroom market is diversified into type and end-use. By type global smart bathroom market is diversified into smart windows, smart toilets, touchless faucets, and hand dryers amongst others. By end use industry, smart bathroom market is fragmented into non-residential and residential. Additionally, a rundown on regional segmentation has also been pinned in the report.

Smart Bathrooms Market Key Segments:

By Type

Smart Windows

Hand Dryers

Touchless Cisterns

Smart Toilets

Touchless Soap Dispenser

Touchless Faucets

Others

By End-User Industry

Nonresidential

Residential

Regional Analysis

The report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., and Canada. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Philippines, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

