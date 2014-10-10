Global Gamification is the process of taking something that already exists a website, an enterprise application, an online community and integrating game mechanics into it to motivate participation, engagement, and loyalty. Gamification takes the data-driven techniques that game designers use to engage players, and applies them to non-game experiences to motivate actions that add value to business.

The explosion of adoption of the smart electronical devices and digital information world provides virtually any digital platform for the Gamification market, which marketers and product managers think of it as a packaged motivational tool, it is a promising strategy for public and commercial brands to increase customer activity, build loyalty, broaden reach and monetize assets, according to research, the global Gamification market is projected to register a CAGR of 18.2% during 2017-2021.

On the basis of application, Gamification has been widely applied in marketing to maximum user brand/product engagement through facilitation of entertainment; Gamification has also been used as a tool for customer engagement, it accounted for the largest market share of Gamification, which is a new ways to extend relationships, craft longer-term engagement, and drive customer, encourage desirable website usage behavior.

Moreover, Gamification used in health sector to encourage their users to exercise more effectively and improve their overall health; however, education is expected to register a significant CAGR for the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific is expected to register a highest CAGR during the forecast, the rapid growth of emerging economies in Asia, China, which is the most booming digital world, others countries India, Japan, Korea are likely to help the Asia Pacific Gamification market in the coming years.

Global top manufacturers operating in Gamification market are Tencent, Alibaba Group, Microsoft Corporation, Baidu, Salesforce, Badgeville, Inc., Bunchball, Arcaris Inc., SAP SE, Bigdoor, Inc., Gigya, Faya Corporation, Leveleleven among others.

Gamification Report by Material, and Geography Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Gamification basics : definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Table of Contents

Part I Gamification Industry Overview

Chapter One Gamification Industry Overview

Chapter Two Gamification Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Part II Asia Gamification Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia Gamification Market Analysis

Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Gamification Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Five Asia Gamification Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Six Asia Gamification Industry Development Trend

Part III North American Gamification Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American Gamification Market Analysis

Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Gamification Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nine North American Gamification Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Ten North American Gamification Industry Development Trend

Part IV Europe Gamification Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven Europe Gamification Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Gamification Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Thirteen Europe Gamification Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Fourteen Europe Gamification Industry Development Trend

Part V Gamification Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifteen Gamification Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen Gamification New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Part VI Global Gamification Industry Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Gamification Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nineteen Global Gamification Industry Development Trend

Chapter Twenty Global Gamification Industry Research Conclusions

