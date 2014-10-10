Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size And Outlook Analysis 2020: By Key Players ABB, General Electric, Siemens, AMETEK
Major Players Studied in this report are:
ABB
General Electric
Siemens
AMETEK
Texas Instruments
Maxim Integrated
Devolo
Cypress Semiconductor
ST Microelectronics
Panasonic
Microchip
Qualcomm Atheros
TP-Link Technologies
NETGEAR
NXP Semiconductor NV
Sigma Designs
Zyxel Communications
Renesas Electronics Corporation
The Product Type of Power Line Communication (PLC) Market as follows:
Narrowband PLC
Broadband PLC
The Applications can be split into:
Residential
Commercial
Smart Grid
Automotive
Others
Region-wise Analysis of the Power Line Communication (PLC) Market:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
