The Major players profiled in this report include Alliance Laundry Systems LLC; Girbau North America; Electrolux; Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd; GE Appliances; Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.; IFB Industries Limited; LG Electronics; MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; Whirlpool Corporation; Midea Group; SAMSUNG; Panasonic Corporation; Godrej.com and Miele & Cie. KG among others.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Washing Machine report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall WASHING MACHINE Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Dryers),

Technology (Smart Connected, Conventional),

Capacity (Less than 6KG, 6.1-8KG, Above 8KG),

End-Use (Commercial, Residential),

Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Others),

Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales)

The WASHING MACHINE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of a smart washing machine for the China region capable of handling loads of up to 10kg. The new product is another innovative addition for the innovative product line up of Xiaomi’s smart products. The product is both a washer and dryer while being highly energy efficient and very low noise producing consumer good

In September 2018, SAMSUNG announced the launch of their innovative top load washing machine for the Indian market equipped with “Make for India ActivWash+” operating concept. The product is operated on an digital inverter providing highly efficient energy consumption while significantly reducing the noise levels and motions. The product also offers the highest durability as it operates on “Direct Drive Technology”. The machine can also be connected through the company’s smartphone app which helps in reducing the maintenance costs

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Changes in lifestyles and preferences of consumers resulting in better standard of living acts as a market driver

Increasing levels of disposable income of individuals globally is expected to fuel the market growth

Higher consumption of resources associated with these goods is expected to hinder the market growth

High cost of smart washing machines with latest technology which is not affordable by middle class population can hamper the market growth

One of the important factors in Washing Machine Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

