Global toddler wear market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 301.21 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising birth rate worldwide.

The Major players profiled in this report include Carter’s, Inc.; The Trendy Toddlers; adidas AG; Benetton Group; The Gap, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Mothercare Plc; Gildan Activewear SRL; Cotton On Group; Diesel SpA; DOLCE&GABBANA; Hanesbrands Inc.; Ralph Lauren; H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB; Okaidi; The Children’s Place; Catimini; Inditex; Rock Your Baby among others.

By Product (Apparel, Footwear, Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

In September 2018, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) announced the launch of childrenswear product range produced only of sustainable materials designed for babies to children aged fourteen. The most significant factor with this is the contribution from sale going towards WWF and their operations for conservation of environment

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Increasing endorsements from celebrities along with utilization of children fashion models; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Significant utilization of social media marketing practices along with availability of specialized categories for children and infant clothing in retail stores also acts as a market driver

Availability of various unorganized local players that are able to offer low cost apparel will restrict the growth of this market

Large costs associated with these products making it inaccessible to a number of consumer groups; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

