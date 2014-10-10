Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Tissue Towel Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users.

The Major players profiled in this report include Kruger Inc., Wepa, Cascades inc., Georgia-Pacific, METSÄ TISSUE, Procter & Gamble, KCWW, Asaleo Care Limited, HengAn.com, SHP Group, Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Celtex spa, Lucart S.p.A., SOFIDEL, Cartiere Carrara S.p.A., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), MP hygiene, Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A., KP TISSUE INC., Vinda International Holdings Limited, Softys, Nova Tissue, and COMINTER PAPER S.A.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Tissue Towel report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall TISSUE TOWEL Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Rolled Towels, Folded Towels, Napkins & Luxury Towels, Boxed Towels),

End-Use (Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Commercial, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others)

The TISSUE TOWEL report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Tissue towel are paper towels that are used to dry the hands of the individuals, or cleaning the surfaces such as floors, windows or other surfaces. Due to the quick absorbing technology, and benefits with prevention and promoting cleanliness with the recycling of these towels, the market is expected to grow. They are disposable paper towels that are meant to be used once and disposed.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SOFIDEL announced the inauguration of its largest manufacturing plant situated in Ohio, United States. The plant capable of providing the highest quality of products and high amounts of energy efficiency.

In February 2015, SOFIDEL announced the launch of biodegradable paper towels in the “Regina” product line, which makes the disposal of these towels easier as they can be flushed straight through the toilet after usage.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Benefits associated with the usage of tissue towels such as prevention of communication of infections is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

Production of these towels involve various pollution causing factors, such as deforestation, disposal of toxic wastes, which are expected to restrain the market growth

One of the important factors in Tissue Towel Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Tissue Towel market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Tissue Towel market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Tissue Towel Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Tissue Towel Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Tissue Towel Revenue by Countries

10 South America Tissue Towel Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Tissue Towel by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

