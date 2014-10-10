Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Surfing Equipment Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users. Global surfing equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Agit Global, Inc, Billabong, BruSurf, Keeper Sports Products., MT WOODGEE SURFBOARDS, SHANGHAI YUAN SPORTS CO., LTD, Quiksilver, kinaroad, Pro-Lite., INDI SURFBOARDS, O’Neill, Cannibal Surfboards/CoreVac Composites; Rip Curl; among others.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Surfing Equipment report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall SURFING EQUIPMENT Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product (Surfing Boards, Apparel & Accessories, Surf Gear),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Application (Entertainment, Sports Competition, Other)

The SURFING EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

To get this report at an attractive cost, click here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-discount/global-surfing-equipment-market

In May 2019, Lone Kauri announced the launch of their new range of eco-friendly wooden surfboards along with Red Leaf Surfboards. The main aim of the launch is to offer more affordable and competitive alternative to market-accessible toxic and petrochemically based surfboards. This new surfboards is manufactured using organic surf waxes, recyclable waste, natural sunscreens, recyclable surf leashes among others

Surfing is a surface water sport where the surfer sits on the front or head of a moving wave which usually takes the surfer to the shore. Surfing equipment is used to do surfing. Some of the common surfing products are surfing boards, apparel, surf gear, and others. Surfing is more of a recreational activity, where it serves as a pressure buster to be out in the open and enjoy the natural world.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Availability of different types of boards will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising per capita income acts as a market driver

Less number of surfing facilities will hamper the market growth

Low participation rates will also restrict the growth of this market in the forecast period

Research Methodology: Global Surfing Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Surfing Equipment market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Surfing Equipment market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Surfing Equipment Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Surfing Equipment Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Surfing Equipment Revenue by Countries

10 South America Surfing Equipment Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Surfing Equipment by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Read Complete Details with TOC, CLICK HERE

For any special requirements in this report, please contact us to order a report tailored to fit your requirements.

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com