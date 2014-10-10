Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Sunglasses Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users.

Global Sunglasses Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17987 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31487.42 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Essilor, Fielmann, Lanvin, LUXOTTICA GROUP P.IVA 10182640150, LVMH, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin SpA., Maui Jim, Safilo Group S.p.A., Alexander McQueen, Michael Kors, Pivothead, Specsavers, FASTRACK LTD., CHARMANT Group, De Rigo Vision S.p.A., XIAMEN ASA SUNGLASSES CO., LTD., Kyboe.

By Lens Material (Glass, Plastic, CR-39, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Others), Product (Polarized, Non- Polarized, Mirrored, Others),

End- User (Men, Women, Unisex, Children), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores),

Type (Aviator, Browline, Oversized, Shutter Shades, Teashades, Wayfarer, Wrap-Around, Others),

Frame Material (Pc, Wooden, Acetate, Alloy, Others)

In December 2018, Fred announced the launch of their new collection of eight eyewear style which is designed in collaboration with Thelios. The main aim is to provide special designed trendy eyewear to the people. This collaboration has led to collection of eyeglasses with the signature braided marine cable of the Force 10 bracelet on the temples.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness about the side effects of UV rays is driving the market

Rising demand for plastic lenses due to their affordable price is driving market

Increasing availability of fake products in market is restraining the market growth

Research Methodology: Global Sunglasses Market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Sunglasses market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Sunglasses Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Sunglasses Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Revenue by Countries

10 South America Sunglasses Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Sunglasses by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

