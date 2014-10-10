Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Suncare Products Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users.

Global Suncare Products Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.58 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 27.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include NEW AVON LLC, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf, BLISTEX INC., Clarins, Coty, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LOreal, Shiseido Company, Limited, Estée Lauder Companies, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Lotus Herbals Limited, Procter & Gamble., Burt’s Bees.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Suncare Products report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall SUNCARE PRODUCTS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Sun Protection, After Sun, Self- Tanning),

Form (Cream, Gel, Lotion, Powder, Liquid, Wipes, Spray, Colored),

Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Departmental Store, Direct Sales, Discount Stores, Drug Stores, Salons, Speciality Stores, Other Channels)

The SUNCARE PRODUCTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In March 2018, Lancaster announced the launch of their two new ranges Sun Sensitive and 365. Sun sensitive consist of five new products- Sun Sensitive Compact invisible cream SPF 50, Sun Sensitive BB cream SPF 50, Sun Sensitive comforting face cream SPF 50+, Sun Sensitive softening body milk SPF 50 & SPF 30 and Tan Maximizer. They are suitable for all skin types and soften, moisturize and improve the skin texture.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness among consumer about the harmful effects of UV rays on skin is driving the growth of this market.

Growing demand for anti- ageing products is driving the market.

Availability of the local and low quality product is restraining the growth of this market.

Research Methodology: Global Suncare Products Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Suncare Products market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Suncare Products market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Suncare Products Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Suncare Products Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Suncare Products Revenue by Countries

10 South America Suncare Products Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Suncare Products by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

