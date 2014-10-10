Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Sports Protective Equipment Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users.

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.92% in the forecast period of 2018-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Adidas, Amer Sports, Nike, BRG sports, Under Armour, PUMA SE, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Dunlop Sports Group Americas Inc., DAIWA SEIKO CO., LTD. and Jaren Corporation.

Conducts Overall SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Sports Type (racing sports, ball sports, water sports, extreme sports and others),

Product (helmets & headgears, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth-guards, pads, guards, chest-cover and gloves),

Area of Protection (head & face, trunk & thorax, upper extremity and lower extremity),

Distribution Channel (specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, online stores and others),

End-User (wholesale and retail)

The SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

The global sports protective equipment market deals with the equipment and accessories of sports which are mainly used to prevent injuries and keep the players safe during the sports activities. The equipment is made for all the parts of a human body. The rise in the sports equipment markets is mainly due to the increase in the sports and recreational activities. The consumer expenditure on sports protective equipment has also increased in the recent years. However, the growth may decline at a certain rate due to the decreasing profit margins.

The sports protective equipment can be segmented based on sports type, product type, distribution channel, area of protection and end users. Based on the product, the sports’ protective equipment can be segmented into hand protection, head protection, the lower body and others. The head protection segment is expected to hold the major market share.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The rise in demand for the sporting goods and increasing popularity of sports leagues, and recreational activities, drives the market of the sports protection equipment.

The increasing prominence of various distribution channels in the form of online stores and multi-specialty stores is another major factor toward the growing market.

Threat of counterfeit products and premium pricing of good quality sports equipment.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Sports Protective Equipment market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Sports Protective Equipment market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

10 South America Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Sports Protective Equipment by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

