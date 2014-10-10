Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market of which dermatology diagnostic devices is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.55 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 27.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Dermatology diagnostic devices report provides the understanding of the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact on the global market. More importantly, to comprehend the future outlook and prospects for the market, dermatology diagnostic devices report is very useful. The market experts preparing this report have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. Moreover, this market report not only presents with the valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of key market players.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dermatology diagnostic devices market are Agfa-Gevaert Group; Carl Zeiss AG; MELA Sciences, Inc.; Hologic Inc.; Spindletop Capital; Heine Optotechnik; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Leica Microsystems; Bruker; Solta Medical; CANDELA CORPORATION; Ambicare Health; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Welch Allyn; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Galderma laboratories; Michelson Diagnostics Inc. and Canfield Scientific, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Spindletop Capital announced the launch of dermatology practice management platform “Sanova Dermatology” along with the acquisition of several dermatology centers. This revamp will help in providing better quality of healthcare services and solutions for dermatology diseases and disorders.

In February 2017, Hologic Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Cynosure. This acquisition will better place Hologic in providing aesthetic and dermatology solutions to the patients and consumers due to the expertise of both the companies for the same.

Competitive Analysis:

Global dermatology diagnostic devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dermatology diagnostic devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

By Product Type

(Dermatoscopes, Imaging Equipment, Microscopes & Trichoscopes, Biopsy Devices, Others),

Application

(Skin Cancer, Others),

End-User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of skin cancer and associated dermatology disorders resulting in increased demand for diagnostic devices

Increase in the number of aesthetic and cosmetic procedures undertaken by the global population is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of treatments and diagnostic procedures associated with dermatology or skin disorders; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of reimbursement policies and systems in place for dermatology procedures in the developing regions; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

