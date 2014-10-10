Industry Report “Social Media Security Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Social Media Security market.

A trend of the presence on social media is being witnessed across the globe. The increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet is having a significant impact on increasing social media accounts. Companies are making substantial use of social media to get connected with customers and enhance their brand visibility. With the increasing adoption of social media platforms, it is leading to the new devastating social media attacks phishing, shortened URLs, fraudulent, threatening, and others. Threat actors use interconnectivity of digital world to increase their reach by using multiple channels to distribute malware, conduct fraud, and to carry out other abusive activities. To overcome these issues, vends are offering enterprise level solution that leverages sophisticated machine learning techniques and automation to detect and prevent social media threats.

The increasing engagement on social media is one of the key factor driving the global social media security market. Moreover, government regulations regulation is another potential factor having a positive impact on the global social media security market. The government is taking initiatives to protect the public data and increase security on social platforms by implementing regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Social Media Security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Social Media Security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Social Media Security market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CA Technologies (A Broadcom Company)

Digital Shadows Ltd

Micro Focus

ProofPoint

RiskIQ

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

ZeroFOX

The “Global Social Media Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Social Media Security market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Social Media Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Social Media Security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global social media security market is segmented on the basis of solution and security type. Based on solution, the market is segmented as risk management, monitoring, threat intelligence, and others. On the basis of the security type the market is segmented as network security, web security, application security, cloud security, and endpoint security.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Social Media Security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Social Media Security Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Social Media Security market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Social Media Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

