Global Drone Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising usage of drone in various applications is the major factor for the growth of this market.

List of few players are-: Airware, AeroVironment, Inc., DroneDeploy, Delta Drone, Esri, PrecisionHawk, VIATechnik LLC, Pix4D SA, Kespry Inc., Optelos, HUVRdata, Sentera, Inc., Boeing, Saab AB, Thales Group, Textron Inc., 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd.

Drivers & Restraints of Drone Analytics Market-:

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of the drone analytics in commercial industry is driving the growth of this market

Increasing investment in the new drone software is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing awareness among consumer about the data security is restraining the growth of this market

High price to get exact data is another factor restraining the market growth

Global Drone Analytics Market By Industry (Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance, Mining & Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Scientific Research, Others), Applications (Thermal Detection, Geolocation Tagging, Aerial Monitoring, Ground Exploration, Volumetric Calculations, 3D Modeling, Others), Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Solution (End- To- End Solutions, Point Solutions)

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Drone Analytics Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Drone Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Drone Analytics Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Drone Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Drone Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Drone Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Drone Analytics by Countries

Continued….

