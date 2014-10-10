This report on the Global SElective LaSEr Sintering Equipment Market place offers explanatory expertise available on the market parts like dominating players, manufacturing, sales, intake, import and export, and the simplest improvement in the corporation size, deployment kind, inside, segmentation comprised at some point of this analysis, additionally foremost the players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to boom their footprints on this marketplace in order to sustain in long term, moreover to the existing the clean perspective of Global SElective LaSEr Sintering Equipment Market.

The selective laser sintering equipment is an additive manufacturing technology which is equipped with laser to sinter powdered plastic material into a 3D model based in solid structure. It uses a high-energy laser beam to fuse particle granules directly into complex. It is a thermal energy which selectively fuses region of a powder bed. The two important common powder beds are plastic bed- commonly known as SLS and metal based- commonly known as DMLS (Direct metal laser sintering). Moreover, selective laser sintering equipment is used in 3D printing technologies which enhances and prevents the design from collapsing during production, manufacturing for aerospace hardware, electronics, packaging, connectors and homeland security.

In 2015, 3D Systems and Philips Corporation launched a 3D design to print product for U.S. General Service administration, which is beneficial for inventory controls, cloud based manufacturing services and sustainability.

In 2016, EOS GmbH launched a direct metal laser sintering which is highly applicable in industrial systems and power generation technologies.

The global selective laser sintering equipment market is expected to reach USD 1413.4 million by 2025 from USD 276.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape

3D Systems, Inc., EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Technologies, Formlabs, Inc., Sinterit sp. z o.o., Renishaw plc., Sintratec, Sharebot srl, Natural Robotics, Ricoh India Ltd., ZRapidTech, Aerosint, XYZprinting, Inc., Dynamic tools Pvt. Ltd. , Aspect Inc, Red Rock SLS, Proto3000, 3Dnatives, SLM Solutions, Arcam, TRUMPF, DMG MORI CO., LTD., Xact Metal, Inc., Optomec, Sciaky Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for healthcare and medical devices.

Growing demand of 3D equipment’s in robot building.

Research and development took place to improve the prototypes for GPS products.

The growth is suppressed due to complex applications and high risk associated with SLS equipment’s.

Distortion due to lack of standard process controls and difficulties in using SLS printing software.

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted. Qualitative and quantitative assessment Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of SElective LaSEr Sintering Equipment Market.

Further, this report classifies the SElective LaSEr Sintering Equipment market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

The market is based on material, application, industry, and geographical segments.

Based on material, the market is segmented into metal and nylon.

Based on application, the market is segmented into tooling, heavy equipment & machinery, and robotics.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into consumer goods, automotive, medical devices.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

This expository report will endow both built up key players as well as contestants to distinguish the beats of the worldwide market.

In-depth analysis of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

covers all the emerging trends and segments of the industry- complete with their contribution in the growth of market.

Competitive developments like agreements, ventures, new products, expansion plans and even acquisitions are discussed in the report for further clarification.

To gain insightful analyses of the SElective LaSEr Sintering Equipment Industry and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the SElective LaSEr Sintering Equipment market with Marketing & Price (Price and Margin, Factors of Price Change, Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis).

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions.

Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations

Get a detailed picture of the SElective LaSEr Sintering Equipment Industry.

Understand the competitive environment, major players and leading brands

Seven-year forecasts to assess how the SElective LaSEr Sintering Equipment market is predicted to develop.

Research Methodology: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

