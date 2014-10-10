This report on the Global Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice Market place offers explanatory expertise available on the market parts like dominating players, manufacturing, sales, intake, import and export, and the simplest improvement in the corporation size, deployment kind, inside, segmentation comprised at some point of this analysis, additionally foremost the players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to boom their footprints on this marketplace in order to sustain in long term, moreover to the existing the clean perspective of Global Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice Market.

Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice Market Overview:

The Global Free-to-Air (FTA) Service Market was valued at USD 750.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 900.1 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.8 % for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Free-to-air (FTA) refers to audio and video content broadcast through television (TV) and radio services. FTA is almost identical to traditional broadcast TV transmissions and can be seen as an extension of broadcast TV. The only difference is FTA uses unencrypted satellite transmissions and can be received for free or with some customization for paid users. This service is in the form of the content delivered and does not involve any subscription fees. The major share of income is through advertisement. This content can also be consumed through mobiles, laptops, desktops and tablets. Currently, there are hundreds of service providers that offer channels such as news, sports, and entertainment without subscriptions. According to GEOSAT, a satellite tracer of U.S. stated that the modern FTA uses 14 to 14.5 GHz frequencies for sending signals to satellite and 11.7 to 12.7 GHz to receive signals from satellite.. The Communication Authority of Kenya has licensed seven companies to provide commercial free-to-air (FTA) services, these companies are Zanira Company Limited, Akili Network Limited, The World Music Limited, Namba One TV Limited, Seventh Day Adventist-East Kenya Union Conference, The entertainment Channel Limited and North Eastern Media & Telecommunications Limited.

Competitive Landscape

The top players operating in the global free-to-air (FTA) market are –

British Broadcasting Corporation

BT Group Plc

Deutsche Telekom

Eutelsat S

ITV Plc

Mediaset SpA

DEN Networks

The other players in the market are ProSiebenSat, Rai Pubblicità, RTL Group, Sky Plc, A&E Television Networks, LLC, AT &T, Inc., Channel Four Television Corporation, 21st Century Fox, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, The World Music Limited, Namba One TV Limited, The entertainment Channel Limited and North Eastern Media & Telecommunications Limited, Tivo Corporation, Netflix, Inc., Zanira Company Limited, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Viewsat, Akili Network Limited, Seventh Day Adventist-East Kenya Union Conference, TIMvision, SES S.A., Sony Pictures Television Networks, and Viacom International, Inc., and many more.

British Broadcasting Corporation is the major key player that provides public service broadcasting through television, radio, and web portals. The company offers content to inform, educate, and entertain people. It also provides selling and advertising across BBC websites to viewers.

Market Drivers:

Piracy violation

Competition get tougher as many new FTA service providers entering in the market

There are various types of assessments carried out in this Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice market report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted. Qualitative and quantitative assessment Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice Market.

Further, this report classifies the Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

By Device Type

Satellite Television

Cable Television

Mobile TV

Radio

By Broadcaster Type

Public

Commercial

By Application

Commercial

Household

Others

Focal points of the Report

This expository report will endow both built up key players as well as contestants to distinguish the beats of the worldwide market.

In-depth analysis of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

covers all the emerging trends and segments of the industry- complete with their contribution in the growth of market.

Competitive developments like agreements, ventures, new products, expansion plans and even acquisitions are discussed in the report for further clarification.

What Report offers to the buyers?

To gain insightful analyses of the Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice Industry and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice market with Marketing & Price (Price and Margin, Factors of Price Change, Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis).

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions.

Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations

Get a detailed picture of the Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice Industry.

Understand the competitive environment, major players and leading brands

Seven-year forecasts to assess how the Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice market is predicted to develop.

Research Methodology: Global Free-to-Air (FTA) Service Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis to know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global free-to-air (FTA) service market

Analyze and forecast the free-to-air (FTA) service market on the basis of services, end-user, and services

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

