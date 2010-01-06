Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market Overview

The Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market is expected to register a CAGR of 54.82% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Hybrid memory cube (henceforth referred to as HMC) is a revolutionary technology, which signifies a paradigm shift from current memory architectures.

– HMC is redefining memory by enabling advancements that are able to replace conventional DRAM-based systems. It is setting a new standard in the memory market, that matches the computing speeds realized by existing systems (such as CPU).

– HMC enables dramatic improvement in bandwidth and performance, by breaking through the memory wall. The architecture of HMC is exponentially more efficient than current memory architectures, utilizing 70% less energy per bit than current DRAM technologies. For instance, in May 2016, Synopsys, Inc announced the availability of its next-generation Verification IP (VIP) for Micron’s Hybrid Memory Cube(HMC) architecture. This would enable Micron’s HMC with ease of use, fast integration, and optimum performance, resulting in accelerated verification closure.

– The ever-increasing demand for mobility and the rising impact of cloud services are expected to further create demand for HMC solutions, owing to their higher bandwidth, which boosts the capability of networking systems to match line speed performance.

Scope of the Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market Report

A hybrid memory cube consists of DRAM chips that are stacked vertically over each other, these stacked layers are mounted over a logic layer and are connected via, Through-Silicon Vias (TSV). HMCs are used in the fields of consumer electronics and high-performance computing. This report segments the market by End-User industry(Enterprise Storage, TeleCommunications and Networking and Others) and Geography.

Key Market Trends

Networking and Telecommunication is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The global telecommunication sector continues the transition process, as infrastructure improvements to broadband and mobile technologies continue.

– Hybrid memory cubes are being increasingly used for high-performance computing (HPC), which can be termed as the set of distributed and parallelization techniques used to connect computing units for the purpose of performing more complex tasks at a faster rate.

– Edge computing networks and telecommunication technologies support information transmission over distances via connected and distributed communication devices.

– Rapid innovations in transmitting, switching, processing, analyzing, and retrieving information are essential for the success of various emerging telecommunication technologies, and this is likely to indirectly influence the growth of the HMC market over the forecast period.

– The advent of 5G is expected to boost the HMC market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Enterprise Storage Application

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Strong Presence of Existing DRAMs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Enterprise storage

5.1.2 Telecommunications and Networking

5.1.3 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Micron Technologies Inc

6.1.2 Intel Corporation

6.1.3 Xilinx Inc.

6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.5 Semtech Corporation

6.1.6 Open Silicon, Inc.

6.1.7 ARM Holdings, Plc.

6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 IBM Corporation

6.1.10 Altera Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

