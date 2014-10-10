Cloud Services Brokerage Market Overview

The Cloud Services Brokerage Market registered a value of USD 4.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The increasing security concerns regarding the data and the lack of awareness about the cloud brokerage services are some of the primary factors hindering the studied market growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586467

– The global cloud service brokerage market is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to exponentially increasing adoption of cloud service among various end-user industries coupled with the surge in deployment of Pay-as-you-go (PAYG) cloud pricing model.

– With an increased demand for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), pay as you go pricing model is also witnessing a surge in demand, as it is enhancing the above-mentioned platform’s performance by reducing the billing complexity.

– However, the increasing security concerns regarding the data and the lack of awareness about the cloud brokerage services are some of the primary factors hindering the studied market growth.

Scope of the Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report

The function of a cloud service broker is to provide a marketplace for enterprise-approved services, integrates cloud services with each other and with on-premise applications, and also ensuring the security of the corporate data. Cloud service brokerage provides the intermediary between cloud providers and cloud consumer that assist companies in choosing the services and offerings that best suits their needs. They may also assist in the deployment and integration of apps across multiple clouds or provide a choice and possible cost-saving function which include multiple competing services from a catalog.

Key Market Trends

Internal Cloud Services Brokerage is Expected to Hold the Major Share

– A CSB can bundle all the cloud services into a single bill, where the customers can manage cloud service provider bills for various infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms by using CSB.

– Internal CSB provides a unified multi-cloud/SaaS governance, security, compliance, license management, and support, spend management and overall user experience to employees. It provides both centralized resources to both public and private cloud services’ users.

– For optimal result, CSB must be part of the company’s cloud equation. Otherwise, the benefits of moving services outside the organization may very well be hampered by the internal mess. It caters through the installed cloud workload thereby across different cloud services among IaaS, PaaS, SaaS.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the studied market, owing to the exponential growth of cloud services adoption among all forms of business.

– By implementing initiatives to build more business confidence across the cloud, local governments are playing a significant role in the development of cloud integration services market across the Asia-Pacific region. The region is also the fastest growing area for data centers in the world, currently.

Competitive Landscape

The cloud services brokerage market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with the innovation across the cloud segment, most of the companies are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across new markets.

– March 2018 – Access to IBM Cloud services is available via IBM Cloud Direct Link, a network service designed to enable security-rich and accelerated data transfer between private infrastructure and public cloud, which is now co-located in Interxion’s Frankfurt and Stockholm facilities

– Jan 2018 – DXC Digital Directions series, authored by the company’s global technology leaders, explores digital opportunities for enterprises to gain actionable, data-driven insights; drive better customer experiences; increase employee performance; and deliver better business outcomes.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/cloud-services-brokerage-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-cloud Environment

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing Services

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Platform

5.1.1 Internal Cloud Services Brokerage

5.1.2 External Cloud Services Brokerage

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Public

5.2.2 Private

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Enterprise

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

5.3.2 Large Enterprise

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 IT & Telecom

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Retail

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Manufacturing

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Mexico

5.5.4.2 Brazil

5.5.4.3 Argentina

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Accenture PLC

6.1.2 Capgemini SE

6.1.3 NEC Corporation

6.1.4 DXC Technology Company

6.1.5 Rightscale Inc.

6.1.6 Wipro Limited

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 NTT Data Inc.

6.1.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586467

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155