Some of the key players in Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market include:

Accenture

IBM

Deloitte

Infosys

Oracle

Xerox

HP

Microsoft

Hexaware Technologies

KPMG

hCentive, Inc.

Cognosante

CONNECTURE

MAXIMUS

Health insurance exchange (HIX) is a kind of organizations in each state through which people can purchase health insurance. People can purchase health insurance that complies with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA, known colloquially as “Obamacare”) at ACA health exchanges, where they can choose from a range of government-regulated and standardized health care plans offered by the insurers participating in the exchange.

The key players of the Health insurance exchange market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the market and insurance Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. It also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company.

Segment by Type: Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market

Services

Software

Hardware

Segment by Application: Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market

Government Agencies

Third Party Administrators (TPAs)

Health Plans or Payers

