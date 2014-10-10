Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Hearth Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users. Global hearth market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.51% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Hearth & Home Technologies, Innovative Hearth Products, Travis Industries Inc., FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd., Napoleon Fireplaces, Empire Comfort Systems Inc, Hearth Products Controls Co., Montigo., HearthStone Quality Home Heating Products Inc., Pacific Energy, R.H. Peterson Co., European Home, Barbas Bellfires, Element4,others

HEARTH Market Segmentation:

By Fuel Type (Wood, Gas, Electricity, Pellet),

Product (Fireplace, Stove, Insert),

Design (Traditional Hearth, Modern Hearth), Placement (Indoor Hearth, Outdoor Hearth, Portable Hearth),

Application (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Institutional),

Technology (Direct Vent Technology, Intermittent Pilot Ignition System, Zone Heating Technology, Smart Home Integration, Others)

The HEARTH report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Hearth can be defined as a stone that is used for the purpose of heating as well as to maintain the room temperature in the cold weather. It is made up of non- combustible material that protects your home’s floor from radiant heat, and burning logs that may come from the fireplace. It can be used with different type of fuels such as gas, electricity, wood and others. They are usually integrated with technology such as zone heating technology, intermittent pilot ignition system, smart home integration, and direct vent technology.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Teddington announced the launch of their new fire gas product which contains 2.4in TFT LCD colour screen, alert system, a timer, and electric LED under-bed lighting system. This system allows the user to easily control their gas fire. It provides flexibility to the consumer as there is no location barriers and easy to use. It includes Wi-Fi connection that can increase the connection range and an electric led that increase the burning effect of wood

In May 2019, Kemwell Fire International Limited launched a new fireplace lining system Kemwell FPL Fireplace Lining Calcium Silicate Board that is designed for stoves, cassette and inset fireplaces. It is easy to handle, safe and reliable. It can resist a temperature up to 1000°C and will remain stable. They ensure the householder safety by maintaining HETAS standard for the product selection and correct installation

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing popularity for appealing workplace and houses is another factor boosting this market growth

Technological advancement and development in hearth technologies is also expected to enhance the market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market restricts the growth of the market

Strict regulation associated with environment regulations is another reason that hampers the market growth

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Hearth market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Hearth Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Hearth Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Hearth Revenue by Countries

10 South America Hearth Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Hearth by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

