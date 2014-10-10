Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Flip Flops Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users. Global flip flops market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Havaianas; SKECHERS USA, Inc.; Crocs Retail, LLC; DECKERS BRANDS; FatFace; adidas AG; C&J Clark International Limited; BasicNet S.p.A.; Nike, Inc.; River Light V, L.P.; Ipanema, Allbirds, Inc.; Relaxo Footwears Limited; Grendene USA; kate spade; MONSOON; TRESTLES IP HOLDINGS, LLC; Roxy, Inc. among others.

By Material (EVA, PVC, Rubber, EVA & Rubber, Others),

End User (Female, Male),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

The FLIP FLOPS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In August 2018, Allbirds, Inc. announced the availability of “Sugar Zeffers” flip flops produced from sugar cane instead of petrochemicals that are set to meet the consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly product range. These footwear will be available for USD 35 per pair and are characterized as being developed with the help of carbon-negative green EVA foam as their core material of production which is a first of its kind

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Focus of consumers on adoption of comfortable, functional and aesthetically pleasing footwear will propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand from millennial population regarding easy to purchase products that can be worn throughout the year also fuel the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the environment and significant rise in the volume of waste generated from obsolete flip flops is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of harmful products utilized in the production of these products that are non-disposable; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Flip Flops market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Flip Flops Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Flip Flops Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Flip Flops Revenue by Countries

10 South America Flip Flops Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Flip Flops by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

