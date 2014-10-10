Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users.

Global fabric softener and conditioners market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.76 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; Procter & Gamble; Dropps; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Marico; Kao Corporation; The Clorox Company; Unilever; Seventh Generation, Inc.; Lion Corporation; Ecover; Godrej Consumer Products Limited; AlEn USA; S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; others

Competitive Rivalry-: The Fabric Softener and Conditioners report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall FABRIC SOFTENER AND CONDITIONERS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Fabric Softener, Fabric Conditioners),

Application (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retail, Non-Store Retail),

Nature (Organic, Conventional)

The FABRIC SOFTENER AND CONDITIONERS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Fabric softeners & conditioners are specialised consumer goods that are chemically produced for laundry purposes. They are either manufactured with natural/organic materials or through conventional means, i.e. chemically/synthetically. These products are generally used to soften the fabric after the detergents have washed the clothes, retaining the softness of the fabric and renewing the fragrance. They promote the natural fabric’s smoothness and renew their age making them more sustainable for usage in longer period of time.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Benefits associated with the usage of products such as wrinkle-free clothes, enhanced sustainable color & fragrance, better softness and overall comfort to the wearer of clothes; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increase in the number of women population employed in the working environment resulting in rise of demand for better laundry products and systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Lack of usage of these products from the millennial population globally; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the effects of these products on the environment and water bodies; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

One of the important factors in Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Fabric Softener and Conditioners market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Fabric Softener and Conditioners market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Fabric Softener and Conditioners Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Fabric Softener and Conditioners Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Fabric Softener and Conditioners Revenue by Countries

10 South America Fabric Softener and Conditioners Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Fabric Softener and Conditioners by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

