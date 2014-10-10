The Vitamin A Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Vitamin A market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Vitamin A is an essential vitamin required for vision, growth and development, immune function, cell recognition, and reproduction. It can be found in many fruits, vegetables, eggs, whole milk, butter, fortified margarine, meat, and oily saltwater fish. The vitamin can also be manufactured through synthetic methods. The benefits offered by vitamin A have led to its widespread application among the population.

The vitamin A market is estimated to grow in the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of eye and skin disorders. Also, increase in the use of vitamin A in fortified food is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the vitamin A market during the forecast period.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Vitamin A market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1.Adisseo

2.DSM

3.Honson Pharmatech Group

4.Kingdomway Nutrition,Inc.

5.Merck KGaA

6.Pfizer Inc.

7.Pharmavite LLC

8.Prinova Group LLC.

9.Seidler Chemical Co, Inc.

10.Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.

The global vitamin A market is segmented on the basis of product type, type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, feed grade, food grade and pharmaceuticals grade. Based on application, the market is segmented as, animal feed, cosmetic products, fortified food, and pharmaceuticals.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Vitamin A industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

