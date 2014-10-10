Facility Software Market research reports focus on size, share, growth, manufacturers and forecasts by 2025. The new market research store focuses on the market and provides future analysis and forecasts of the market. This market research report is based primarily on the elements that companies complete in the marketplace and on those elements that are useful and useful to the business.

“Facility software helps an organization manage the complete repair and maintenance work through a web-based panel. The software is designed to help enterprises save time and cost and manage the building premises efficiently and effectively. The solution helps ensure productivity, safety, comfort & convenience, and cost-effective operations through seamless integration of all functionalities in real-time.”

Top Key Players Covered in this report – Major vendors in the Facility Software Market include IBM, Oracle, SAP, MCS Solutions, ARCHIBUS, Trimble, CA Technologies, Accruent, Planon, FM:Systems, iOFFICE, Maintenance Connection, JadeTrack, MetricStream, Facility Management eXpress, eMaint, Hippo CMMS, FSI, Indus Systems, Autodesk, Nemetschek, Archidata, OfficeSpace, FacilityONE Technologies & Apleona.

“Facility Software Market” is research report of comprehensive nature which entails information in relation with major regional markets, current scenarios. This includes key regional areas such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc. and the foremost countries such as United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, India and China.

Facility Software Market Competitive Analysis:

Facility Software Market Report Highlights:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Facility Software Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Facility Software Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Facility Software Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles