The statistical surveying report comprises a detailed study of the Visual Analytics in Education Market 2019 along with the industry trends, size, share, growth drivers, challenges, competitive analysis, and revenue. The report also includes an analysis of the overall market competition as well as the product portfolio of major players functioning in the market. To understand the competitive scenario of the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included in the market.

Higher education institutions have a major interest in increasing the educational quality and its effectiveness. Student retention and graduation levels constitute a particularly important quality measure of their effort. Academic Analytics is the business intelligence term used in academic settings. It especially facilitates creation of actionable intelligence to enhance learning and student success. Exploration and interactive visualization of multivariate data without significant reduction of dimensionality remains a challenge.

By expanding the Visual Analytics in Education markets in several countries, these major players are expected to keep up their impact in the following couple of years. Foremost companies are forecast to experience an increased level of competition from the new firms in the coming years.

Leading marketing players comprises of Oracle, Qlik Technologies, SAS Institute, Tableau, Domo, Dundas Data Visualization, IBM, Logi Analytics, MicroStrategy, SAP

Product Type Coverage: On-premise, Cloud

End-User/Consumer applications comprise of Educational Institutions, Schools

An in-depth analysis of the regions covered in the Visual Analytics in Education market report has also been carried out.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

With this Visual Analytics in Education market report, all the participants and the vendors will be aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the near future. The report also features the revenue; industry size, share, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the politics and tussle of gaining control of a huge chunk of the market share.

