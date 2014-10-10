A newly issued study on the global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market represents a detailed appraisal of the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) industry scenarios discovering the international marketing environment alongside some growth rivers, vital market players, challenges and other dominating elements of this Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market. Moreover, the study report deeply demonstrates the demand as well as supply graph, probable growth potential, latest technological improvements and influential features of the global industry.

Major Players Studied in this report are:

ARM

Cisco

Dell Technologies

HPE

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

Emerson

Microsoft

SoftLayer Technologies

Super Micro Computer

The Product Type of Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market as follows:

Baseboard management controller

Sensors & controls

Memory devices

Others

The Applications can be split into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Education & research

Retail

Manufacturing

Public sector

IT & telecom

Others

Region-wise Analysis of the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

