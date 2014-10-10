Cancer Biomarkers market report offers one of the best solutions to know the trends and opportunities in Healthcare industry. The report contains lot of features to offer for this industry which includes general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis. Explicit and state-of-the-art information have been presented in this Cancer Biomarkers report which helps this industry to be knowledgeable about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already present in the market.

Market Overview

Cancer biomarkers are the molecules that help in the diagnosis as well as the treatment of various forms of cancer. These molecules are produced by the cancer tissue or by other cells in the body in response to cancer. These molecules can be monitored by obtaining samples such as, blood, stool, urine, tumor tissue, or other tissues or bodily fluids.

Key Competitors In Cancer Biomarkers Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, bioMérieux, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Hologic Inc., and Quest Diagnostics among others.

Market segmentation:

By Biomarker Type (Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers and Other Cancer Biomarkers),

By Profiling Technology (Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassays, Cytogenetics, and Bioinformatics),

By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, and Other Cancer Types),

By Application (Diagnostics, Research and Development, Prognostics, and Other Applications)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

