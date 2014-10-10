Industry Report “E-mail Encryption Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the E-mail Encryption market.

E-mail encryption is a data security solution that protects the data against unauthorized users. Huge number of organizations have deployed encryption for abiding by the data privacy and safety compliance regulations. Further, multiple legislations for data privacy have mandated encryption as a means for data protection.

Increase in the demand for cloud-based services and data security concerns has driven growth of the e-mail encryption market. However, the high cost of e-mail encryption solutions negatively impacts the market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the E-mail Encryption market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-mail Encryption market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-mail Encryption market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

HP Development Company, L.P.

Symantec Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mcafee (INTEL)

Trend Micro

Microsoft Corporation

Proofpoint

ZIX Corporation

Entrust Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

The “Global E-mail Encryption Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-mail Encryption market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global E-mail Encryption market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-mail Encryption market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global E-mail Encryption market is segmented on the basis of offering booking mode, and platform. Based on offering, the market is segmented as travel, accommodation, and tours and package. On the basis of booking mode the market is segmented as direct and travel agencies. Based on the platform the market is segmented into desktop applications and mobile applications.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting E-mail Encryption market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global E-mail Encryption Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-mail Encryption market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-mail Encryption market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the E-mail Encryption Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the E-mail Encryption Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of E-mail Encryption Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global E-mail Encryption Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

