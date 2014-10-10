The RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing advancements in the field of transcriptomics such as extensive use of RNA-sequencing, growth in transcriptomics application, increasing funding by various private and government organization, increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructure. Nevertheless, dearth of skilled professionals, lack of competent bioinformatics tools for data analysis and drawback of RNA sequencing is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services); Technology (Microarray, Real-Time Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction, and Sequencing Technologies); Application (Diagnostics and Disease Profiling, Drug Discovery and Others); End User (Government Institutes and Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies and Contract Research Organization)

RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics is the study of RNA Transcripts outturned by genome of any organism, under specific circumstances or in a specific cell using high throughput methods.

The “Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Technology, Application and End User. Based on product the market is segmented into Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services. Based on Technology the market is segmented into the market is segmented into Microarray, Real-Time Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction, and Sequencing Technologies. Based on Application the market is segmented into Diagnostics and Disease Profiling, Drug Discovery and Others. Based on End User the market is segmented into Government Institutes and Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies and Contract Research Organization.

The report analyzes factors affecting RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market in these regions.

Top Listed Companies are –

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Sigma Aldrich

Qiagen N.V.

Affymetrix Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

