The Passive Fire Protection Market report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for industry. The report provides the facts of all the drivers and restraints which are derived through SWOT analysis. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. It is a professional and detailed report that highlights primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Also, Passive Fire Protection market report gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments, products launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry.

Global passive fire protection market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.51 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of regulations regarding fire protection amid rising concerns regarding fire safety in infrastructures.

Global Passive Fire Protection Market By Product (Cementitious Materials, Sealants, Foams & Boards, Intumescent Coatings, Fireproof Cladding, Others), Application (Oil & Gas, Building & Construction, Industrial, Transportation, Warehousing, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Passive Fire Protection Market

Passive fire protection is a collection of solutions and products integrated into the structure of buildings, infrastructure implemented to prevent against fire resulting in promoting the safety against fire. The solutions include modifications in the construction planning such as using certain fire retardant materials as raw materials, fire retardant coatings, paints and other solutions.

Top Key Players:

Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited.;

3M;

Sharpfibre Limited;

HEMPEL A/S;

The Sherwin-Williams Company;

Rudolf Hensel GmbH;

Hilti;

Carboline Company;

Akzo Nobel N.V.;

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.;

Teknos Group;

KANSAI PAINT CO.,LTD;

Promat International NV;

Contego International Inc.;

Isolatek International;

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.;

Envirograf Passive Fire Products;

Arabian vermiculite industries;

Albi Protective Coatings;

No-Burn, Inc.;

Bollom;

Demilec USA, Inc.

SKK Pte. Ltd.,

among others.

Market Drivers:

Surge in the construction activities worldwide is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growth of the oil & gas market resulting in better protection against fire and thermal management of the facilities is expected to drive the market growth

Significant advancements and innovations in the technology utilized for the production of these products is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating nature of raw material prices associated with the raw materials utilized in the production of these products & solutions is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Growth of concerns regarding the environment and usage of intumescent coatings is expected to act as a hindrance to the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Hempel announced the launch of a new passive fire protection coating offering capable of providing flame retardant protection for up to 60 minutes for steel structures in infrastructures. The product termed as “Hempafire Pro 315” is specifically designed to protect against cellulosic fire for up to 60 minutes while it may be able to prevent any damage for additional 90 minutes. The coating provides significantly low drying time while easier application results in better effectiveness of the product. It has been designed for application in all kinds of steel structures.

In September 2017, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced that they had agreed with Benarx Solutions AS regarding the distribution and marketing of fire protection solutions. The combined capability will result in Akzo Nobel N.V. combining their offering of wet-applied fire protection with dry fit passive fire protection offering of Benarx. This will lead to an expansion of consumers for both the organizations where they will be able to offer a more expanded product offering.

Market Segmentations:

Global Passive Fire Protection Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Cementitious Materials

Sealants

Foams & Boards

Intumescent Coatings

Fireproof Cladding

Others

By Application

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

Global passive fire protection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of passive fire protection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

